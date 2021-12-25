Warm this Christmas Day with off-and-on rain showers

TODAY: Cloudy & Mild, Occasional Showers. Hi 58. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers End, Gradual Clearing. Lo 40. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Still Mild. Hi 50. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

A wet and warm Christmas on top for central PA! It won’t be raining all day, but we’ll see occasional showers this morning and then again this afternoon as a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees which could put us in top 5 or top 10 territory for warmest Christmas Days in Harrisburg. Showers will wrap up early this evening with skies slowly clearing overnight.

Sunday will be dry and seasonably mild with more sunshine expected by the afternoon.

Brief colder air settles in Monday, and that may be just enough to support a light wintry mix as another weak system moves in from the west by mid-morning. This means some precipitation starting out as snow by or perhaps even some sleet or freezing rain, with a gradual transition to just some drizzle for the afternoon. With only marginally cold air in place, impacts won’t be severe, but we’ll keep watching. By mid-week, warmer air surges in again with highs likely to break into the 50s Wednesday. Some showers will be around too, which is actually welcome given our recent dry spell. Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday looks to be the wettest period at the moment.

Cooler and more seasonable air settles in by the end of next week. Right now, New Years Eve day appears dry and seasonable with highs in the mid-40s but more wet weather could head our way by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo