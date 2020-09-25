Warm today, some light showers early Saturday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Overcast, Mild. Lo 60.

SATURDAY: AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 76.

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 81.

Clouds were stubborn in parts of the region yesterday before the sun showed itself toward late afternoon. Some models hint at stubborn cloud cover again today, but northern areas will likely see more sun than clouds. The farther south- the thicker the clouds. Highs will still be around 80° this afternoon keeping our warm and dry stretch going. Some patchy fog is also around this morning but will give way to partly cloudy skies for much of the region. Clouds will most certainly thicken overnight as the remnants of Beta move north and east from the Carolinas. By Saturday the center of low-pressure leftover from Beta slides southeast of Central PA, however much of the rain passes us by. There may be a few showers that sneak in from the south early in the day tomorrow, but widespread soaking rain is not likely for our region. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s.

The remnants of Beta will not affect Sunday’s forecast past the morning clouds. Conditions should warm as we tap into a southwest flow. Temperatures will rise to the low and mid-80s, plus a little more humidity is likely too. The rain does hold off with the next front until early next week.

The real game-changer in the long-range forecast appears to be a more potent cold front as we head into the end of the month next week. That has a solid chance at bringing us some showers but more importantly will usher in a much cooler air mass for the back half of next week. Some light showers could fall at times Monday, with better rainfall chances late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could be the soaking rain we have been looking for! Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 before the front, with highs dipping into the 60s by late next week as October looms. While models do hint at rainfall early next week, here is the caution: we’ve been very dry lately. Models have been over-promising on rainfall…so don’t get any hopes up. But the signs are there for at least some rain early next week. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara