Warm today with a chance for downpours and passing t-storms later

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Stray Shower/T-Storm. Hi 85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 64.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Becoming Windy. Hi 77. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After a rainy Monday for most, today won’t be quite as wet, but it doesn’t mean there is no shot at more rain. In fact, showers are moving through early this morning to kick things off. Patchy fog will start the day before the sun breaks through and things start to warm up later! By the afternoon, highs push back into the mid-80s, and it will start to feel more humid, and more summer-like. A cold front will approach Pennsylvania from the west, but the front has trended slower as of late which means there won’t be much of a trigger for storms later. While plenty of instability will be available, only spotty coverage of showers and t-storms is expected during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop could feature isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. Brief downpours are also possible. More showers and a rumble of thunder or two are possible tonight with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will start off damp as the front will finally move through the region. After some morning showers, conditions turn windy for the rest of the day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s by lunchtime Wednesday, but quickly fall later in the day behind the front. In fact, by tomorrow night, lows will have returned to the 40s! Get used to the chill again too as below normal temperatures return for the rest of the week.

The end of the week will be cool as a big dip in the jet stream sets up over the Northeast. Thursday will be dry but cooler with highs in the mid-60s. It will remain breezy too. By Friday, another area of low pressure will move through bringing some more showers to the region as temperatures stay below normal. It will turn breezy on Saturday, adding to the chill, with highs only in the lower 60s again. Another area of low pressure will approach on Sunday, bringing a chance of rain to end the weekend, with more cool weather lasting into early next week. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of all these shower chances through the end of the week. The lawns and gardens will love it though!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara