TONIGHT: Showers Exit By 8p, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 46. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler. Hi 53.

A line of showers and storms have developed through the late afternoon and evening. The storms have not reached severe limits thankfully, but small hail and brief gusty winds have been reported. These storms will quickly move east, reaching Harrisburg and York around 6-7p, and eventually exiting Lancaster county by 9p. The main risk today with these storms will be locally damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out given the dynamics in place and some spin in the lower levels.

The cold front swings through later tonight, bringing cooler air and clouds overnight with temperatures dropping into the 40s. We’ll see more clouds than sun Sunday with highs only around 50 and a breeze out of the northwest. A few light rain showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry as we officially usher in spring.

Next week looks mild but we’ll see some ups and downs as our next round of showers arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will drop into the 50s mid-week before we bounce back to near 60 degrees for Thursday and Friday. There are signs that cooler air will return next weekend though as we continue the transition toward spring!

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo and Dan Tomaso