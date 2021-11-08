Warm up kicks off today with picture perfect blue skies

TODAY: Sunny & Mild! Hi 64. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 42. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant. Hi 66. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

The weekend was gorgeous! Hopefully you got to enjoy the sunshine but if not, the next few days will be even better! Today begins a warm up that will last through most of this week. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid-60s under picture perfect blue skies. It will be cool again tonight but not as chilly as the past several mornings with lows around 40. Tuesday will offer a near-repeat of today as high pressure positioned just to our south delivers another beautiful day.

Our next front will roll through as we head into Wednesday morning. There can be a shower or two around just after sunrise, but most will escape rain-free. Either way, skies will begin to clear by the afternoon with highs still in the 60s. Thursday will be dry but clouds will be on the increase as the next more potent front approaches from the west.

This front will deliver our best shot for a steady rain this week. Models are finally coming into agreement when it comes to timing, and it does appear Friday morning will be the wettest, with drying conditions for the afternoon. On average, rainfall of a half inch to three quarters of an inch is possible. Behind the front, much cooler air settles in for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows dropping to near 40. A secondary disturbance could swing through Saturday night, bringing a few additional light showers and perhaps even a few wet flakes of snow over our northern tier areas. Enjoy the warm up this week while you can! Next week will be very different.

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo