TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 70.

SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM Showers. Hi 74.

While today will finally feature the start of a nice warm-up, it will still be slightly cooler than average for early May. The normal high temperature now is 71°. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s today…which is not bad considering the start to the month so far. While a stray shower could still pop up, most places should remain dry. Tonight will bring clearing skies and temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday looks stellar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures cracking 70° for the first time this month. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, you lucked out! If you don’t, make some! There is a change in the forecast for Sunday. While Sunday morning will start out sunny and lovely, clouds will increase after lunch and an area of low pressure crossing the Great Lakes will deliver some showers by late afternoon through the evening. The weekend will end on a damp note with up to 0.25″ of rain possible. Keep this change in mind if you have outdoor plans for Sunday evening.

Next week looks warmer and at times, unsettled. While a few stray showers could linger for Monday, a better chance for some rain will come on Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay in the 60s and 70s next week, indicating it will actually feel more like May rather than March.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara