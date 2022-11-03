TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 48.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 70.

The first two days of November have reached the low 70s which is more than 10° warmer than average! This is a trend that will last through the rest of the week and potentially bring near-record warmth by early next week. A large ridge is parked over the eastern U.S. and it looks to stick around through at least the middle of next week.

The strong ridge overhead keeps Central PA unseasonably warm and dry for the first two weeks of November. Highs will warm into the 70s each afternoon through next week. Today will be mostly sunny with fog likely developing tonight into early Friday. Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions. The weekend will be warm, although no record highs are likely. Perhaps some record-high low temperatures are possible as overnight temperatures stay in the 60s! Clouds increase Saturday with some light showers by Sunday. The rain won’t amount to much, but it will bring a dreary end to the weekend.

Early next week will stay warm too with a shot at a record high on Monday as temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Tuesday will be cooler but still pleasant for Election Day. East flow will bring some clouds by Wednesday along with more seasonable temperatures. We’ll keep you posted. Enjoy the warmth!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara