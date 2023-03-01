TODAY: Warmer & Breezy, Mostly Sunny. Hi 55. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 43. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 63.

Skies cleared late yesterday and not only did that allow some sunshine to end our Tuesday, but it also provided ample time for temperatures to fall. Many backyards are starting in the 20s this morning. Some frost and fog have developed overnight too, so a heads up, you might need to scrape. After the chilly start, today looks absolutely fantastic with full sunshine and highs returning into the 50s. A stiff south breeze will be a nuisance, but it will help to transport those warm temperatures northward, so we can’t complain too much!

A front will bring a few showers tonight into early Thursday. The rain will be light and just a nuisance. Temperatures stay mild and climb into the 60s tomorrow with a sunny afternoon on tap! This spring-like weather will be followed by another storm system on Friday. This one has again trended warmer (are you surprised?), but there may be enough cold air initially for a little mix or even some brief snow Friday morning. Eventually, though, the warm air will win, and rain takes over by Friday afternoon. There are still some timing questions with this storm, and some guidance shows a later start. The longer the precipitation holds off, the more likely the initial period of mix won’t happen. Stay tuned. Either way, it will be an ugly day with highs near 40°. The weekend looks mainly dry and mild with highs returning to the 50s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara