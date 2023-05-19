TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 74. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 53. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Brief PM Showers. Hi 74.

Today should be another pleasant day with warmer temperatures. The southerly breeze pushes mild air into the region, but showers continue to stay away for now. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with passing clouds. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of a front. Lows will drop into the 50s.

Our next chance for rain will come over the weekend. Saturday will likely feature a few showers along a cold front, but the rain doesn’t look like much. These showers will likely occur during the afternoon and evening. It will once again likely be less than 0.25″ for most backyards. In fact, many areas will likely see less than 0.10″. It won’t be a washout tomorrow with with most of the day likely being dry. Sunday should be drier and temperatures stay seasonable into next week too. In fact, by the middle of next week, a warm-up is likely coming with a stretch of 80° weather coming up. Another prolonged dry stretch is ahead my friends. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara