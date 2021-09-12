Warmer and more humid today, storms stay north of us

TODAY: Warmer & More Humid. Hi 86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Muggy. Lo 70. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Warm, Feeling Like August Summertime Weather. Hi 87. Winds: Light.

Yesterday was a stellar day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Today will offer blue sky again, but it will turn noticeably warmer and more humid this afternoon. Any storms should stay north of our area as a front is currently positioned over southern New York. It will be muggy tonight with lows struggling to drop below 70 for most areas.

The next disturbance will swing through Monday night along a front that will be draped just north of the area. However, this front will sag south and will allow for a few showers and storms to move into south-central PA after sunset. The front lifts back north Tuesday, only leaving behind a popup storm or two during the afternoon.

A cold front will cross the commonwealth Wednesday which means a better chance for storms by evening. This front will linger close by through the end of the week, keeping the chances for a few showers for Thursday and Friday. However, any tropical activity at this point looks to remain well east of our area. Next weekend should start out dry and more seasonable with highs in the low 80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo