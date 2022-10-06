TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Warm! Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 48.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 74. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

What a difference a day can make! We will finally bid adieu to the upper-low that has plagued us with gloomy weather for the entire month of October thus far. Today will start off sunny and seasonable, with some patchy fog. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for the afternoon as clouds increase. We do not expect any rain from these clouds or any showers from the cold front that arrives tomorrow. The front will create a breezy afternoon and evening so keep this in mind for any Friday evening plans. But — both today and tomorrow should feature a return to outdoor plans as the weather will cooperate. The region needs a chance to dry out and the next two days will provide the perfect way to do just that.

The cold front tomorrow won’t bring any rain, but it will bring a cool and crisp weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s. Fortunately, it will also be sunny so it will truly feel like a classic fall weekend. A look ahead to next week shows some chilly mornings with quiet and dry conditions lasting for most of next week. Much nicer October weather is ahead! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara