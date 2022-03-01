TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Mild. Hi 54. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers. Lo 34. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 55. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday’s sunshine was a great way to kick off the week and say goodbye to February! Today begins meteorological Spring with a mix of sun and clouds and milder temperatures thanks to a stiff southwest breeze and a warm front lifting through. Highs today will be in the lower to mid-50s. It will stay dry today, but a weak clipper will move through tonight bringing a few light showers by late evening and overnight. Rainfall will be sparse and negligible. Lows will be in the mid-30s tonight.

Tomorrow will be mild again with highs in the mid-50s. It will be less breezy with more sunshine than today. Another weak front will cross through tomorrow night with some stray showers into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Once again, rain amounts will be negligible.

Behind the front tomorrow night, Thursday and Friday will be colder, particularly in the mornings. The upcoming weekend shows a warm-up, but expect clouds to increase with increasing chances for showers later Sunday into Monday. There is also a chance some areas hit 70° degrees by next Monday! Keep in mind it will also be breezy and showery. Signs of Spring are right around the corner!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara