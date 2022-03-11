TODAY: Some Sun, Increasing Clouds. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Rain Showers. Lo 32. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain To Snow, Windy. Coating -2″. Hi 32.

After hitting 50° yesterday, temperatures are back down below freezing this morning. That is leading to some patchy frost, so be prepared to scrape your car again today. But temperatures turn around quickly later today. Highs will be in the upper 50s later today with plenty of sunshine. Clouds roll in later today ahead of a potent front that delivers another wintry punch to the region this weekend.

The next round of rain and snow arrives tomorrow morning. All locations will start as rain early Saturday morning (3AM – 8AM) before colder air rushes in and changes it to steady snow. Bursts of snow could eventually add up even though temperatures at the ground should stay above freezing for quite some time into the late morning and early afternoon. But overall accumulation will be tough, especially on roadways given the mild spell of weather from the last two days. Slushy accumulations could still pose isolated issues on secondary roads. When the snow exits (likely during the mid-afternoon), very strong winds with gusts over 40 mph will occur heading into Saturday afternoon and night. These strong winds will usher in much colder air with temperatures in the 20s and even teens overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

A look ahead to next week shows that we are full steam ahead into spring weather with no signs of any sustaining chill heading into late March. We’re back to near 60° by Tuesday & Wednesday. A prolonged run of 60s is then possible through the following weekend. Don’t forget — despite the winter weather this weekend — we spring forward Saturday night. Change the clocks ahead one hour! Spring is almost here!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara