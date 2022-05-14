TODAY: AM Fog and Drizzle. Midday Peeks of Sun, A Few Stray PM Showers and Storms. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Humid and Mild. Lo 62.

SUNDAY: AM Fog, Midday Clearing with PM Stray Showers/Storms Developing from West to East. Hi 80.

Yesterday brought a little extra warmth and humidity as the sun broke through the stubborn low to mid-level clouds. With the additional moisture this morning there are pockets of fog and drizzle in the Midstate, but overall that will be limited to the morning hours. Some midday breaks in the clouds should return today. If the sun is out long enough that could help spark more showers and storms. Coverage of the showers and storms should be similar to yesterday with the rain widely scattered and plenty of dry periods in-between.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso