TODAY: Rain & Wind. Hi 54. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain & Wind. Lo 50. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle & Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: E 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today begins a prolonged stretch of cool and damp weather that will likely last through next week. The region is currently dealing with a large deficit of rainfall for the year thus far, and this rain will be a huge benefit. 2-4″ of rain are expected between today and through Sunday night.

There are going to be two separate systems that bring Central PA significant rainfall through the weekend. The first system will move in this morning with periods of rain developing between now and 10am and spreading across the viewing area through lunchtime. Expect steady and, at times, heavy rainfall through tonight into early Saturday. Saturday will now likely feature drier conditions and there could even be a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. Clouds and drizzle will likely persist Saturday, but steady rain doesn’t look to be in the cards for the day tomorrow. Sunday will bring round 2 of steady and, at times, heavy rain. The timing of this rain has been accelerated as the coastal storm appears to be taking a more inland track. This round will continue through Sunday night. Round 1 will bring between 1-2″ of rain through early Saturday. Round 2 will bring another 1-2″ of rain from Sunday into early Monday. The region needed a solid rain after starting the year over 4″ in the hole. This stretch should help tremendously. Due to the dry weather leading into this pattern, we do not expect any issues with flooding despite the high rainfall totals.

The extended outlook shows the first week of May remains chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s, and more day-to-day shower chances as an upper low hangs around the Northeast yet again through Wednesday. Get used to this new pattern friends, damp and chilly!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara