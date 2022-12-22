TODAY: AM Snow/Mix To Rain. Hi 43. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain With Breaks After Midnight. Lo 50. Winds: ESE 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Rain To Snow, Windy With Crashing Temperatures. Hi 40 – Falling into the teens by afternoon! Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

A major winter storm and arctic front will affect the region from today right through Christmas. This storm is going to have quite the impact and it’s been impressive to track. The storm will start this morning as periods of snow and mix. 1-3″ of slushy accumulation could occur this morning before the changeover to rain, especially for areas NW of Harrisburg. By lunchtime, the steady rain will take over and continue, heavy at times, through tonight. 1-1.50″ of rain is expected from this storm. The winds will pick up later today through tonight as well, gusting over 30 mph. The rain will taper briefly after midnight with some dry periods, even as the winds continue.

As the arctic air approaches Friday morning, a few rain/snow showers develop around sunrise. What follows will be a dramatic drop in temperatures and extremely strong winds. Westerly winds of 15-25 mph gusting to 40-50 mph will occur by mid-morning Friday. At the same time, our temperatures will see a massive drop within several hours. While waking up in the 40s, temperatures are likely to be in the teens just after lunchtime. Sub-zero wind chills arrive by Friday afternoon and will be around through Christmas at various times.

The weekend remains very cold and windy, leading to one of our coldest Christmases in decades! Bundle up, hunker down, and stay warm! Power outages are possible from tonight through late Friday. With the cold air coming, do what you can to prepare now! We will continue to post updates throughout this storm.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara