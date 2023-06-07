THURSDAY: More smoke. Hi 76. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Smoky haze. Lo 53. Winds N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Smoky haze. Hi 72. Lo 53.

Many of us early risers woke up to perhaps the worst air quality experienced in the Susquehanna Valley in a while. Air Quality Index (AQI) values were in excess of 490, indicating hazardous outdoor conditions. Northerly flow has continued to bring in copious amounts of wildfire smoke from fires up in Canada, a pattern unlikely to change until the weekend rolls around. Your day starts cool once again in the low 50s before warming up into the upper 70s over the course of the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the smoky air, and maybe even the stray shower if we get lucky. Lows drop into the low 50s once again during the overnight. Overall, the pattern remains mostly dry ahead of a system set to move through next week.

Friday “should” be the last day of atrocious air quality. The backend of the upper-level trough that’s brought in the wildfire smoke is set to move eastward, bringing along shifting wind flow from a more northerly pattern to a more westerly one. Barring any new wildfires in the Midwest the shift in wind should prevent further smoke from arriving in the Midstate. Chances for a few scattered showers and storms Friday will also locally help clear the air. The biggest source of change however, will come from a cold front early next week, which will not only clear out remaining smoke, but bring the first significant rain chance back to our neck of the woods in a while. It’s still too early to project rain totals accurately, however the likelihood of widespread rain is increasing by the day. In the meantime, temperatures will remain in the 70s through Saturday before jumping into the upper 80s ahead of the front. Post-front, temperatures around the 80s can be expected. Lows slowly warm from the low 50s now into the 60s by the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain