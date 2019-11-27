Winds gust near 50 mph today through Thanksgiving

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers, Windy. Hi 60. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lo 40. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 47. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

A powerful area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes today. While there will be some stray showers, precipitation is not expected to hinder travel locally with generally light rainfall amounts expected. It will be mild again with highs near 60 today. Winds will pick up a bit by this afternoon, but it appears the strongest winds will hold until behind the front tonight and Thursday morning. The winds will become very gusty over the western half of the state tomorrow afternoon, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling in that direction.

It will turn noticeably cooler and stay windy for Thanksgiving. Gusts could reach 40 mph tomorrow morning over the lower elevations with 50 mph gusts possible along the ridge-tops. Be sure to bring in any loose outdoor materials prior to the holiday! Maybe wait to hang those Christmas lights. The good news is both Thursday and Black Friday will feature sunshine, with winds diminishing by Friday afternoon. East coast Thanksgiving parades will be in jeopardy due to the high winds.

All eyes this weekend turn to a developing storm over the central part of the country. As moisture streams northward and interacts with colder air near the surface, it is possible a wintry mix could arrive after sunset Saturday. Eventually, precipitation will change over to some plain rain Sunday before we potentially see precipitation end as snow Sunday night and Monday. We’ll keep watching the trends. What we do know is that chilly air will stick around through early next week with highs struggling to get back to 40 degrees on Monday! The winds will return behind this storm as well for early next week. Stay tuned…lots happening for the Thanksgiving weekend forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara