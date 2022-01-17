Winds howl today behind the Nor’easter

TODAY: Snow Showers, Windy. Hi 35. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Blustery & Cold. Lo 26. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Hi 34. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Yesterday’s Nor’easter brought many communities 3-5″ of snow before a changeover to sleet occurred late last evening. The sleet then transitioned to freezing rain and rain. Temperatures rose to above 32° overnight and rain helped clear a lot of the snow and sleet off major roadways. Side streets and some lanes of highways are still slush-covered this morning, so use caution if heading out early. Winds will also make it uncomfortable outdoors with wind speeds of 10-20 mph and gusting to 45 mph at times today. Leftover snow showers will be possible as the storm departs today too. Tonight will be blustery and colder with lows in the 20s.

Behind the storm, chilly but dry air sticks around into Tuesday with blustery conditions continuing as well. There is a brief milder trend for Wednesday, but it doesn’t last as a cold front brings another round of Arctic air toward the end of next week. This front will act like a Clipper system for Wednesday night, bringing some rain showers and then some snow showers early Thursday. Behind that, highs by Friday will only be in the 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Believe it or not, there could be another round of snow coming next Saturday, although the track of that storm is far from determined. But it is another coastal system. So let the tracking begin! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara