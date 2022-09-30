TODAY: Cloudy & Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain From Ian After 9pm, Breezy. Lo 54. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Ian is once again a Category 1 hurricane and pounding the Carolina coast with heavy rain and massive storm surge. It will make another landfall later today and the low will continue to push inland and then stall over the Virginias and Carolinas through the weekend. High pressure to the north will help steer Ian inland and then help to lock the low to the south of Pennsylvania through early next week. It may not be until next Tuesday when the remnant low fully departs the east coast.

Today will be cloudy and breezy as Ian works its way toward land again. Showers will develop locally after 9pm this evening as the breeze picks up throughout the day. There will be a steady period of rain from tonight into early Saturday morning. This rain could be heavy at times too. During the day Saturday, a coastal low will develop and pull moisture away from our region while the remnant low will continue spinning to our south. This will leave our region in a dry slot for some of Saturday with just occasional showers and a chilly breeze. Some guidance indicates a steady rain could make a return for Sunday as the remnant low moves closer northward. Plan for a damp and chilly weekend with a steady east wind. There will be breaks in the rain, however, which is why no flooding is anticipated locally.

While the bulk of our rain will occur tonight into Saturday morning, showers will still occur from time to time through Monday and possibly even into Tuesday. Storm totals through that time period will be 1-2″ for most areas. Some areas in the southern tier could receive more than 2″ while some areas north and west of Harrisburg may see far less. No matter what, this storm still doesn’t look to cause issues for our region for several reasons. We have been dry recently and could use a beneficial rain, plus most of the rain will be spread out over 3 or 4 days and that should help the region handle whatever falls. There is still some uncertainty before the storm makes landfall again and we will be tracking it and tweaking the timing and rain amounts as necessary. Enjoy the weekend…maybe from inside!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara