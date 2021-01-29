Windy and cold again today, continuing to monitor Sunday & Monday storm potential

TODAY: Windy & Cold. Hi 28. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cold! Lo 15. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Brisk! Hi 34. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Light PM Snow. Hi 32.

The coldest air of the season continues to sit overtop of Central PA today. Today and Saturday will continue with the dry weather, and more sunshine is expected tomorrow compared with today. Today will also feature a continuation of the strong winds. Again gusts could rise to the 40-50 mph range at their strongest. Highs both days range from the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills through early tomorrow in the teens and single digits. Even though the winds back off a bit tomorrow, it will still be brisk under those mostly sunny skies!

The current cold air will set the stage for a possible winter storm late this weekend as an area of low pressure emerges out of the Rockies. With the event still several days away, plenty of uncertainty remains, but it appears snow will develop south to north by Sunday afternoon ahead of a warm front. Enough warm air may move northward for an eventual transition to a mix late Sunday into early Monday, but this remains uncertain. *We do know based on the latest trends that the snow Sunday afternoon and evening should be mainly light. If this storm does crank snow here, and that’s a big IF, it would happen mainly on Monday.*

A secondary wave of precipitation will develop Monday as a new coastal low develops just offshore of New Jersey. This is the storm that could generate a bigger snow potential locally. If the track of that low stays close enough, snow could persist into much of Monday, or if the storm travels farther east, then we may get dry slotted for a time and have far less snow. Either way, while it’s still too early for specifics, plan for some travel disruptions late Sunday and Monday. We will continue to monitor and post our latest thinking today and through the weekend.

Some warmer air will try to move in for the end of next week, but all eyes will be focused on the start of the new week and new month to see if any wintry weather will affect us. Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara