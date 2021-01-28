Windy and cold the next few days

TODAY: Windy & Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy & Cold, Snow Squalls. Lo 20. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Windy & Cold. Hi 28. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will persist this morning as a storm pushes off the coast of the Carolinas and stays south of our area. High pressure from Canada will drop the coldest air of the season (so far) into the Northeast U.S. starting today and continuing through the weekend. Blustery northwest winds of 15-25 mph with afternoon temperatures near 30° will produce wind chills in the single digits and teens for both today and Friday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun both days, but bundle up! Heads up for tonight: the windy conditions will persist and a few snow squalls are possible overnight that could leave behind a quick coating. These shouldn’t be widespread, but don’t be surprised if they pop-up.

The current cold air will set the stage for a possible winter storm late this weekend as an area of low pressure emerges out of the Rockies. With the event still several days away, plenty of uncertainty remains, but it appears snow will develop south to north by Sunday afternoon ahead of a warm front. Enough warm air may move northward for an eventual transition to a mix late Sunday into early Monday, but this remains uncertain. A secondary wave of precipitation may develop Monday as a new coastal low develops just offshore of New Jersey. If the track of that low stays close enough, snow could persist into much of Monday, or if the storm travels further east, then we may get dry slotted for a time. Either way, while it’s still too early for specifics, plan for some travel disruptions late Sunday and Monday. Some warmer air will try to move in for the end of next week, but overall expect plenty of chilly air over the next seven days as we head into February. We will continue to post updates as we get new data about the Sunday/Monday storm. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara