Windy and cooler today, staying quite breezy through Saturday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Windy. Hi 38. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Staying Windy. Lo 28. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 39. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Last night brought the rain and wind right on cue as a strong cold front pushed its way through Pennsylvania. This morning, the rain is exiting and could turn to some snow showers over the mountains north and west of Harrisburg. The bigger story today will be the winds increasing behind this storm. Expect a partly sunny and windy Thursday ahead with gusts over 40 mph at times. This could lead to isolated power outages and it’s always a good idea to be prepared on windy days like this…so stray outdoor decor down and hold onto your hat! Temperatures will sit in the 30s for much of today. Tonight will continue to be quite gusty and chilly with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Cold air hangs around in the outlook for Friday into the weekend, with a few flurries or snow showers possible at times mainly over the mountains. Highs Friday and Saturday will only make it to the 30s with lows stuck in the low 20s. Sunday will be milder and pleasant to end the weekend and kick off the new month! It looks like we warm up again quickly as we head into early next week with more showery periods ahead too. Warm and wet has been the pattern recently and it doesn’t look to change just because we are flipping the calendar!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara