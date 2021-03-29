Windy and cooler today, warmer for Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy & Cooler. Hi 54. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 35. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Mild, & Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The winds picked up last night as the rainfall from yesterday zoomed toward New England. Gusts between 40-50 mph were common and it’s still gusty out there this morning. A few lake effect snow and rain showers developed overnight too, but any activity should dwindle as the sun comes up. Expect a mostly sunny and windy day ahead with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Winds back off a bit tonight with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will fall into the mid-30s. Cover any plants or bring them inside just in case. There could be some frosty spots overnight.

After a chilly start tomorrow, 60s return for the afternoon with plentiful sunshine and a stiff southerly breeze. The next cold front will cross Wednesday, with rain spreading in by morning and continuing during the afternoon and even lasting into Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop quickly behind this front, offering much cooler air for the end of next week. Lows by Friday morning will drop into the 20s, so be vigilant if you’ve already started Spring planting. The chill isn’t over quiet yet! That being said, the weather turns quite nice for Easter weekend, including Sunday. Highs warm up nicely for Easter day, bouncing back into the upper 60s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara