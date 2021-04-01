Windy, cold, and winter-like to ring in April

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cold, Snow Showers. Hi 47. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold! Lo 27. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

More rain moved in overnight along with a drop in temperatures. Many backyards have dropped into the 30s to start this Thursday morning and that is leading to a chilly rain across the region. It won’t last long, however, as winds pick up and help to dry out the area through the rest of the morning. Some snowflakes could mix in with the early rain, but likely just in the elevations. Later today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with windy and chilly conditions persisting. Some snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening thanks to the strong winds coming off the lakes. Tonight will stay windy and it turns even colder! Lows will dip into the 20s. Any plants will need to be covered or brought inside. The same can be said for tomorrow as it remains cold and breezy. Lows will dip into the 20s again tomorrow night! It’s going to feel very wintery as we kick off April.

Saturday features lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the 50s. Easter Sunday continues to look sunny with highs in the 60s. Not a bad holiday weekend on tap for sure. Next week will keep highs in the 60s with some more showers returning by late Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara