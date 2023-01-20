TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 44. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 32. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts averaged nearly a half inch yesterday across the region. It was another wet day for Central PA this winter. There were a few thunderstorms earlier in the evening across western PA, which is something we don’t see often in PA in January! Quite a pattern we’ve been in lately! Winds shifted overnight and will pick up throughout the morning behind yesterday’s rain. Temperatures are starting mild too, with overnight lows staying around 40°.

A northwesterly breeze returns today to dry us out heading into the weekend. In fact, today will be downright windy at times. Saturday then should feature some sunshine and pleasant weather…the calm before our next storm. It won’t be long until our next round of Gulf moisture arrives to end the weekend. It appears that enough cold air will be in the place to start Sunday for an initial period of light snow Sunday afternoon. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the upper 20s. While this could support a coating – 2″ of snow initially, the warm air will flood in fairly quickly and it will be raining by Sunday evening for most locations. Snow lovers — this isn’t the storm for you, but it could at least bring some snow to what has been a warm and wet winter so far. The rain will continue into Monday before it turns breezy again behind the storm early next week.

A look ahead shows another chance for rain and snow Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 40s, making it hard for any major snowstorms to take hold locally. The pattern is certainly active…the question will be can it actually snow here or will these systems continue to produce mostly rain? Things certainly seem to be trending toward the latter. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara