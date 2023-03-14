TODAY: Partly Sunny, Windy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lo 29. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 45. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

A nor’easter is slamming New England today and while our region won’t experience any direct impacts, it will experience some wind and snow showers on the back side of the storm. Today will be chilly and windy. As weak disturbances rotate around the storm, Central PA will see some snow showers at times. At worst, a coating can occur in spots, but the greatest chance for that will again be for areas north of Harrisburg. Significant snowfall totals are expected from Northeast PA up through interior New England, with the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts expected to measure snow in feet! Locally, temperatures will struggle to make it to 40° today, with wind gusts exceeding 35 mph at times. It will certainly feel like winter!

Tomorrow will still be blustery with gusts over 35 mph again, but there will be more sunshine as well. Highs will improve tomorrow into the mid-40s. Temperatures really take off toward late week with highs in the 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday! An incoming cold front will bring us some showers later Friday into early Saturday. It won’t be much rain, but that front will make things breezy again to kick off the weekend. Sunday should be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies, and a bit of a March chill.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara