Windy today with a nice weekend to follow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Windy. Hi 56. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Gusty. Lo 46. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The rain from yesterday has exited and the winds have picked up as the storm has moved into New England and will continue to strengthen today. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with wind gusts as high as 50 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s making for a blustery and cool day ahead. Tonight will bring some clearing and the winds die down a bit, but not totally. Lows will be in the 40s.

Tomorrow looks like a terrific day to end the week. It will be mostly sunny and still a bit breezy. However, high temperatures do get a bit warmer and make a run at 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb back into the 60s, with much of the weekend staying dry. At this time, Saturday looks stellar and Sunday could bring a few clouds. The next chance at measurable rain looks to return by next Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara