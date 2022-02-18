Windy today with falling temperatures

TODAY: Clearing, Windy, Falling Temperatures. Hi 41. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Colder. Lo 24. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Blustery, Snow Squalls. Hi 41. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

Rain and wind barreled through Central PA last night with a potent cold front sweeping through Pennsylvania. Wind gusts over 50 mph rolled through with a gusty line of rain early this morning too as the actual cold front exited. Behind the front, skies will clear this morning and winds stay strong. Northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph will be common today with gusts near 40 mph again. Temperatures stayed in the 60s through the night but will fall through the day. Most backyards will be in the lower 40s this afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight as cold air settles in and the winds settle down briefly. Lows will dip back down into the 20s.

Winds ramp right back up tomorrow as a clipper system swings by to our north. This clipper, combined with strong winds, could create a line of snow squalls during the mid-morning hours tomorrow. As always, if snow squalls occur, use caution. Visibility will drop fast and a quick coating of snow will be possible. By the afternoon, skies will clear a bit but winds stay strong through Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s tomorrow.

Winds finally back down a bit for Sunday with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A look ahead to next week shows a significant warmup to start, with showery periods as we get into the middle part of the week. Temperatures peak back into the 60s next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara