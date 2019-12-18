Windy today with localized snow squalls, then very cold air drops in tonight

TODAY: Windy With Snow Squalls. Hi 35. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Snow Squalls Can Greatly Reduce Visibility, Flash Freeze Road Surfaces, & Make Driving Conditions Extremely Dangerous. Stay Alert Today.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cold! Lo 17. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Cold. Hi 30. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Today will bring a welcome return to some sunshine for the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s but it will feel much colder thanks to those blustery winds gusting near 30 mph at times. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s today! An arctic front will drop into the region this afternoon and thanks to those winds some snow squalls could develop along the front. Snow squalls create dangerous driving conditions and reduce visibility quickly. The best timing for any snow showers or squalls will be between 10AM-4PM. We will continue to monitor the trends today for these to develop and keep you posted. It’s also a good idea to download the abc27 Weather App to track snow squalls on our interactive radar and get “Snow Squall Warnings” right on your phone.

Behind the arctic front, overnight lows Thursday and Friday will be in the teens. The weather appears to quiet down heading into the weekend. There is even a warm-up in the forecast with highs in the 40s by the end of the weekend and returning to near 50 degrees by early next week. The weather looks to remain quiet heading toward Christmas. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara