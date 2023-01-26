TODAY: Stray Snow Showers, Windy. Hi 42. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Snow Showers, Blustery. Lo 28. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Yesterday’s storm went pretty much as advertised. An initial hit of snow, leaving behind a few inches, then some drier air, and finally some rain and wind to end the evening. It remains damp this morning with melting snow and fog in spots. Temperatures are mild and above freezing. The snow, if any is left near you, will continue its melt today.

Behind yesterday’s storm, the weather quiets down for the end of the week…with one exception. It will be quite windy today, with gusts near 40 mph. That will help the snow continue to melt and the region dry out with highs in the low 40s. One other note about the wind: it will help create snow showers behind the storm, and some hi-res guidance suggests a few snow showers/squalls making it to the ridge and valley region later today and tonight. Don’t be surprised if another quick coating of snow occurs! Tomorrow looks quiet but breezy. Temperatures are expected to warm up again this weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 40s! An incoming front may bring us some showers late Sunday into Monday morning, followed by another cold shot as we approach early February. Something is brewing next Wednesday too, with more rain and/or snow on tap. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara