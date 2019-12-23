Increasing winds, but dry for NYE celebrations

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Stray PM Rain/Snow Showers. Winds W 5-15 mph, Gusts 20-25 mph. Hi 46F

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lo 30F

WEDNESDAY: Sunnier skies. Cold and Breezy. Hi 40F.

The mucky, dreary weather is finally coming to a close today as drier air looks to move into the Midstate with strengthening winds. Winds will likely continue to pick up throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s for most, with highs to follow in the mid-40s.

A secondary wave will develop behind yesterdays’s rain and may spawn a few rain/snow showers depending on each neighborhood’s exact temperature this afternoon. However, most backyards will likely stay dry later today. What will be more noticeable for New Years Eve is the wind. Gusts of 20-30 mph are possible, so dress warmly if you’re heading outdoors for midnight celebrations.

New Year’s Day will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 30s with blustery conditions. Milder air does return Thursday and Friday as our flow becomes more southerly again. Thursday will be dry but as a disorganized system moves in early Friday, scattered showers and periods of rain will be persistent throughout the day on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday both appear dry but gradually cooler air moves in again for Sunday. This could be the start of a colder trend as we move into the start of next week.

— Ross Mummah