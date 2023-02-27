TODAY: Wintry Mix After 2pm. Hi 45. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry Mix, Especially North, Breezy. Lo 33. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Slow Clearing, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

High temperatures near 60° yesterday made for a great, spring-like ending to the weekend! This mild weather may also help to prevent more sizeable impacts due to wintry precipitation later today. A fresh injection of colder air arrived last night with lows falling into the 30s. Now we await another brief taste of winter later today.

An area of low pressure across the Midwest will track eastward later today and the initial cold air will be enough for a wintry mix to develop during the afternoon and last through the evening. Temperatures this afternoon will initially climb into the 40s, but as the light precipitation gets going (after 2pm), the numbers could actually drop a bit, back into the 30s. A mix of snow and sleet will be ongoing for much of the area through the evening and first part of tonight, with mainly rain expected along and south of the Turnpike. While temperatures will only be marginally cold enough, slick spots are possible as precipitation rates look steady. A slushy accumulation of snow and sleet is possible for counties north of the Turnpike through early tonight. Based on temperatures today though, the impacts should be relatively minimal. Areas north of Harrisburg may see snow and sleet showers linger into late tonight, but everything exits eastward prior to daybreak tomorrow.

Highs bounce back again toward mid-week with temperatures nearing 60° by Thursday! A front will bring a few showers followed by another storm system for Friday. This one bears watching as there is potential for snow *if* the track stays far enough south. The guidance is split between bringing some significant snow and just plain old rain. Given the winter so far, I know which way I’m leaning…but we will be monitoring all week for you. We will turn seasonably chilly for the start of next weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 40s. Enjoy the final days of February!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara