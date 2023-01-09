TODAY: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 44.

Most of Central PA is waking up to a coating of snow (up to 1″ in spots) from a quick-hitting system that slid to our south last night. The system didn’t have a lot of moisture with it, and temperatures were marginal enough that roads are mainly wet this morning. Having said that, the snow was briefly intense as it came down overnight and that led to tricky travel. Some secondary roads may be coated this morning so use caution.

Any snow or rain showers from the overnight will exit by early this morning (likely before dawn) with gradual clearing throughout the day. Look for highs to again reach the low 40s and breezy conditions to develop into the afternoon. It will be a nice day, despite the wintry start.

The first half of the new week looks quiet and seasonably mild with highs in the mid-40s. A potent storm continues to show up for the end of the week (arriving Thursday and lasting into early Friday) but signs continue to point toward rain again for our region. It could be a soaking rain too with the storm picking up Gulf moisture along the way. Most of Thursday looks wet with breezy and cooler conditions behind the storm. Next weekend looks a bit cooler and breezy but still no major cold or snow on the way as far as the eye can see. It is January right?!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara