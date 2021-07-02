Yesterday’s rain pushed the heat wave out for a more comfortable weekend

TODAY: Morning Clouds with Gradual Clearing, a Stray Afternoon Shower/Storm. Less Humid. High 80.

TONIGHT: Cooler, Comfortable, and Dry. Lo 62.

SATURDAY: Mix of Clouds and Sun, Stray PM Showers and Storms. Hi 78.

SUNDAY: Pleasant, Dry and Mild. Hi 82.

Yesterday’s shower and thunderstorm activity brought some much needed soaking rain to the Midstate! Reports of over an inch of rain were common in northern Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, with totals near an inch for eastern Perry County and western Dauphin County. This rain also knocked temperatures down 10-15° as high temperatures only hit 79° officially.

Today we can expect another afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. A slow-moving low pressure system to the east will continue to pinwheel a few afternoon showers/storms in our direction. These areas of rain will move in from northwest to southeast this afternoon with not a lot of coverage overall. There will not be widespread chances for rain like we experienced yesterday.



Tonight will be refreshingly cool for this time of the year with low temperatures in the low 60s! The muggy weather will hold off heading into the weekend too. Saturday is shaping up nicely with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a slightly higher chance of rain though with more numerous showers and storms. Still, it will not be raining all day and some areas will be completely missed by this activity. We will keep you updated with radar updates and you can also keep with radar from the abc27 Weather app.

Sunday has been trending much drier over the past few days in the model guidance. High temperatures likely rise to the low 80s, with the humidity held in check. It should be a great day and evening for fireworks celebrations!

Monday will likely kick off another heat wave locally. Highs for Monday should hit the low 90s with the peak of the heat arriving for Tuesday when temperatures hit the mid-90s. This stretch of 90s should not be as long



-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso