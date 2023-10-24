EVENING: Clear and comfortable. Temps in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, seasonable. Low 45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, near record warm. High 74.

A large part of the viewing area ended the growing season this morning with frost from temperatures dipping into the 30s. Tonight will not be as chilly, but we still need to plan for a seasonably cool night as we dip into the lower 40s.

An “Omega” blocking pattern is locking in dry and warm conditions for the week. Temperatures will be very close to the records for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Be sure to enjoy the fall colors without the chill while it lasts!

The weekend remains warm and mainly dry. A cold front will be very close to the area Sunday which could lead to a stray shower, but we expect the front to arrive on Monday to being a few showers. Colder and breezy conditions follow for Halloween and early November.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder