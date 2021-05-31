Get Ready: First Heat Wave To Take Hold Over The Northeast Next Week

We just experienced our coolest Memorial Day weekend in recent memory! Highs both Saturday and Sunday were in the 50s, and this morning, some dropped into the 40s. In a little less than a week, the floodgates to summer will be opened!

The next couple of days will be fairly quiet. Temperatures will rebound back to seasonable levels and we should be dry through at least Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks to turn more active as a trough approaches from the Great Lakes. This means the return of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong Thursday afternoon and evening, with a few more showers and storms into the start of the weekend. However, by next week, a ridge (elongated area of high pressure aloft) will build over the northeast, keeping us mainly dry and delivering us our first prolonged stretch of hot weather.

Upper air loop courtesy of Tropical Tidbits

The upper air pattern suggests this ridge will be centered over the Great Lakes through at least the middle of next week, a prime position for well above normal temperatures here in the Mid-state. The proximity of the ridge also means the atmosphere will be largely capped, meaning rain chances (if any) will be very spotty early next week. Current forecasts suggest low 90s are possible beginning Sunday or Monday, and may stick around for most of the week depending on when and if the ridge breaks down. Overnight lows will rise into the 60s as more moisture begins to move north out of Gulf, although humidity levels don’t look to get too out of control…yet.

Humidity levels will be highest later this week, which is also when the highest probability of storms will be.

Our friends at the Climate Prediction Center anticipate a high probability of above normal temperatures over at least the next 10 days. Remember, the normal high in Harrisburg is now pushing 80, so anything more than 10 degrees above normal translates to 90 degree heat. Get ready to crank those A/Cs and open those pools as summer appears to be here to stay!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo