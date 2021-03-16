Get ready for another stretch of REALLY nice days

We will be plagued by clouds for the next several days and a soaking rain Thursday and Thursday night. Indications point toward a 1-1.5″ rainfall area-wide from this, which will actually benefit us given how dry it has been over the last few weeks. But that storm will exit early Friday, and then it’s a return to dry weather!

A ridge of high pressure will park itself over the northeast this weekend, yielding dry air and pleasant, mild afternoons. Very low dew points and a lack of wind means nights will be chilly with overnight lows around 30, but by Sunday, high temperatures should bounce back to near 60. By early next week, highs will reach the mid-60s with continued sunshine! We’ll begin to tap into a southerly fetch of wind by mid next week with should allow for warmer nights and continued mild afternoons. It may take until Wednesday or Thursday of next week for the ridge to break down! Either way, any chance for a late-season snow or winter storm are dwindling fast.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo