Getting a real Christmas tree this year? Here’s all you need ‘fir’ this weekend’s forecast

(WHTM) — The day after Thanksgiving is a family tradition for us to find the perfect tree. It’s also the busiest weekend of the year for the over 1400 farms across the state.

There’s nothing better than a fresh cut tree supporting a local tree farm, and here are some common local varieties.

Fraser fir is by far the most popular for its longevity and ability to keep needles. The stiff, open branches are perfect for ornaments. This variety, however, is harder to grow and is more expensive.

A traditional Pennsylvania Christmas tree goes to the douglas fir, a long-lasting tree that is widely grown across the Midstate. The long-needled concolor fir sought for its citrus smell can also be found at most tree farms.

If you are on a budget this Christmas, ask for a scots pine which is the most economical. And if you are interested in replanting the tree after the holidays, you can’t beat the resilience and growth speed of the Norway spruce.

If this is the weekend you are planning to pick the perfect tree, make sure you bundle up the family. A quick-moving front will provide a brief line of showers early Friday, with cold and blustery conditions to follow Saturday and Sunday with temperatures remaining in the 30s.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder