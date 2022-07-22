TODAY: Sunny and hot. A stray storm north. High 94.

TONIGHT: Warm, dry. Lo 72.

SATURDAY: Very hot, dry. Hi 96.

SUNDAY: Peak of the heat wave, chance of stray storms late. Hi 99.

Today will easily continue our heat wave, but other than a brief increase in humidity this morning the air will stay relatively dry. High temperatures climb to the low and mid-90s by the early afternoon. There is a lingering front over the Commonwealth, but the Midstate will not be the area of focus for showers and storms. Most of the storm activity should be focused to the north and west of south central Pennsylvania.

Saturday and Sunday bring the biggest increase in temperatures yet. Highs for Saturday will be in the low to mid-90s. Sunday then should be close to 100°! This would set the high-temperature record for Sunday. A slower cold front trend will likely mean only a few showers and storms late Sunday, meaning no guarantee for rain.

Monday then provides a better chance for rain as the cold front gets closer to the Midstate. Even then not many locations should expect a ton of rain. Temperatures then drop from the upper 90s following the front, but there is a chance we stay at 90° or above for much of next week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso