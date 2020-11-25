Here’s your weather forecast for the start of hunting season

For the first time in Pennsylvania Game Commission history, PA rifle deer season begins on Saturday, Nov. 28 this year, and thanks to a bill passed by Governor Wolf last year, hunters can continue their pursuit on Sunday, Nov. 29 before the official opening of the season on Monday, Nov. 30.

If you’re one of those hunters looking to get out on Saturday, you’re in luck! Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 40’s with only a small chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will rise closer to 50 degrees around lunchtime with a mix of clouds and sun.

A frosty start Sunday as temperatures dip into the low 30’s. Clouds quickly increase, and temperatures will reach the low 50’s throughout the afternoon.

A soaking rain will arrive Monday, with rain developing late in the morning and lasting throughout most of the day.

Enjoy the weekend and remember to hunt safely!