PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The heat is on in the Keystone State.

The abc27 weather team states that we are about to enter our longest stretch of hot weather thus far. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s starting on Wednesday, with the heat peaking on Friday, with a forecasted high at 97°.

The weather team is saying that this is not record-breaking heat, as the record for Friday stands at 99°. But the dog days of summer are here.

The normal high for this time of year in the Midstate is 87°.

The abc27 weather team forecast calls for at least four consecutive days of 90° heat. If this transpires, this would be considered a heat wave.

A heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days, according to the National Weather Service.