(WHTM) — As of this moment (12:59 EDT), while we are just starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Orlene is hitting Mexico.

Wait a minute — how did we get all the way to Orlene? What happened to storms J to N? Well, they haven’t happened yet, at least, not in the Atlantic. But the Atlantic isn’t the only place where hurricanes happen. They happen around the world, but they’re not always called hurricanes.

The generic term for these storms is cyclone, coined by sea captain and meteorology pioneer Henry Piddington in 1848. He derived the term from Greek κύκλος (kyklos), meaning “circle” or “ring.” Wherever they are, they have the same structure: a central low-pressure area (the eye) surrounded by high winds. The winds flow counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere due to the Coriolis force.

Over the years, scientists have divided regions where cyclones develop into “basins.” Hurricane Ian developed in the Atlantic basin. Orlene formed in the Northeast Pacific basin and is hitting Mexico’s western coastline.

Here are the world’s cyclone hotspots, with the times their storms form most often and the names they give these storms:

Atlantic basin:

June to November

Hurricane

Northeast Pacific basin:

Late May/early June to late October/early November

Hurricane

Central North Pacific basin:

June 1 to November 30

Tropical cyclone

Northwest Pacific basin:

Occur all year round. Main season – July to November

Typhoon/super typhoon

North Indian basin:

April to December

Severe cyclonic storm

Southwest Indian basin:

Late October/early November to May

Tropical cyclone

Southeast Indian/Australian basin:

Late October/early November to May

Severe tropical cyclone

Australian/Southwest Pacific basin:

Late October/early November to May

Severe tropical cyclone

Keep in mind, though, that cyclone seasons are merely when they are most likely to form. The oceans don’t respect calendars and can stir up storms well before and after a season.