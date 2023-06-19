PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You may not think Pennsylvania can be impacted by hurricanes since no part of the state borders an ocean. However, the number of tropical systems that have hit the Commonwealth may surprise you.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there have been 14 storms that have impacted central Pennsylvania since 1878.

This map has a 50-mile circle around the city of Harrisburg and shows how many storms have impacted the region. (Map from NOAA)

Below is a list of storms that have impacted the region. Storms were not named until 1953. Note that this list is based on official tracks of storms and not just remnants of storms.

Storm Month/Year Intensity in Pennsylvania Central PA Counties in Official Track Unnamed Oct. 1878 Category One York, Lancaster Unnamed Aug. 1933 Tropical Storm Adams, York, Cumberland Perry, Juniata Unnamed Aug. 1949 Tropical Storm Adams, York, Cumberland Hazel Oct. 1954 Extratropical Storm Adams, Cumberland, Perry, Juniata, Mifflin Connie Aug. 1955 Tropical Storm York, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin Diane Aug. 1955 Tropical Storm York, Lancaster Unnamed June. 1963 Tropical Depression York, Adams, Cumberland David Aug. 1979 Tropical Storm Franklin, Mifflin, Cumberland, Juniata Mifflin Chris Aug. 1988 Extratropical Storm York, Lancaster Danielle Sept. 1992 Tropical Storm Lancaster, Lebanon Beryl Aug. 1994 Tropical Depression Adams, York, Dauphin, Cumberland Dennis Aug. 1999 Tropical Depression Franklin, Cumberland, Perry Ernesto Aug. 2006 Extratropical Storm York, Dauphin, Sandy Oct. 2012 Extratropical Storm Lancaster, York, Adams, Franklin

To see more information on the tracks of hurricanes that have hit Pennsylvania, click here.

In total, 51 storms in all have impacted the state since 1876, according to NOAA.