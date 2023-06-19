PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You may not think Pennsylvania can be impacted by hurricanes since no part of the state borders an ocean. However, the number of tropical systems that have hit the Commonwealth may surprise you.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there have been 14 storms that have impacted central Pennsylvania since 1878.

This map has a 50-mile circle around the city of Harrisburg and shows how many storms have impacted the region. (Map from NOAA)

Below is a list of storms that have impacted the region. Storms were not named until 1953. Note that this list is based on official tracks of storms and not just remnants of storms.

StormMonth/YearIntensity in Pennsylvania Central PA Counties in Official Track
Unnamed Oct. 1878Category OneYork, Lancaster
UnnamedAug. 1933Tropical StormAdams, York, Cumberland Perry, Juniata
Unnamed Aug. 1949Tropical StormAdams, York, Cumberland
HazelOct. 1954Extratropical StormAdams, Cumberland, Perry, Juniata, Mifflin
ConnieAug. 1955Tropical StormYork, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin
DianeAug. 1955Tropical StormYork, Lancaster
UnnamedJune. 1963Tropical DepressionYork, Adams, Cumberland
David Aug. 1979Tropical StormFranklin, Mifflin, Cumberland, Juniata Mifflin
Chris Aug. 1988Extratropical StormYork, Lancaster
Danielle Sept. 1992Tropical StormLancaster, Lebanon
BerylAug. 1994Tropical DepressionAdams, York, Dauphin, Cumberland
DennisAug. 1999Tropical DepressionFranklin, Cumberland, Perry
ErnestoAug. 2006Extratropical StormYork, Dauphin,
SandyOct. 2012Extratropical StormLancaster, York, Adams, Franklin

To see more information on the tracks of hurricanes that have hit Pennsylvania, click here.

In total, 51 storms in all have impacted the state since 1876, according to NOAA.