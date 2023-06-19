PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You may not think Pennsylvania can be impacted by hurricanes since no part of the state borders an ocean. However, the number of tropical systems that have hit the Commonwealth may surprise you.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there have been 14 storms that have impacted central Pennsylvania since 1878.
Below is a list of storms that have impacted the region. Storms were not named until 1953. Note that this list is based on official tracks of storms and not just remnants of storms.
|Storm
|Month/Year
|Intensity in Pennsylvania
|Central PA Counties in Official Track
|Unnamed
|Oct. 1878
|Category One
|York, Lancaster
|Unnamed
|Aug. 1933
|Tropical Storm
|Adams, York, Cumberland Perry, Juniata
|Unnamed
|Aug. 1949
|Tropical Storm
|Adams, York, Cumberland
|Hazel
|Oct. 1954
|Extratropical Storm
|Adams, Cumberland, Perry, Juniata, Mifflin
|Connie
|Aug. 1955
|Tropical Storm
|York, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin
|Diane
|Aug. 1955
|Tropical Storm
|York, Lancaster
|Unnamed
|June. 1963
|Tropical Depression
|York, Adams, Cumberland
|David
|Aug. 1979
|Tropical Storm
|Franklin, Mifflin, Cumberland, Juniata Mifflin
|Chris
|Aug. 1988
|Extratropical Storm
|York, Lancaster
|Danielle
|Sept. 1992
|Tropical Storm
|Lancaster, Lebanon
|Beryl
|Aug. 1994
|Tropical Depression
|Adams, York, Dauphin, Cumberland
|Dennis
|Aug. 1999
|Tropical Depression
|Franklin, Cumberland, Perry
|Ernesto
|Aug. 2006
|Extratropical Storm
|York, Dauphin,
|Sandy
|Oct. 2012
|Extratropical Storm
|Lancaster, York, Adams, Franklin
To see more information on the tracks of hurricanes that have hit Pennsylvania, click here.
In total, 51 storms in all have impacted the state since 1876, according to NOAA.