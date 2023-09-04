(WHTM) — For many months now, you have heard the abc27 weather team talk about several areas being in a rain deficit.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, all of the Midstate except for Juniata and Mifflin Counties are in a drought watch. This means while it is not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.

You can view the latest drought map by clicking here.

abc27 Meteorologist Dan Tomaso explains how the drought is impacting us in the Midstate in the video player above.