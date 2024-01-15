TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Hi 29.

TONIGHT: Light Snow Develops. Lo 26.

TUESDAY: Light AM Snow, 1-3″, Turning Blustery. Hi 30. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

While the region still hasn’t been dealt with a major winter blow, Central PA has certainly been getting tastes of winter. After wind gusts were over 50 mph yesterday, along with morning snow squalls, colder air settled in behind an arctic front. Temperatures last evening fell into the 20s, and upper teens are being seen across the northern part of the area this morning. The good news is that the winds will continue to weaken and aren’t expected to be noticeable today. That won’t last long, however. Most of today will be dry and feature increasing clouds. It will continue to be cold with highs likely not making it out of the upper 20s for many locations. A weak wave of low pressure will scoot by to our south tonight bringing some light snow to the area. Here is the latest on our next taste of winter:

While the daytime hours will be quiet on this MLK Monday, light snow will begin to move in as early as 6pm this evening in some southern counties. Snow will move from south to north and be steady and light through the night into early Tuesday morning. It will be snowing lightly but steadily during the morning commute tomorrow before the storm pulls away by lunchtime. **A region-wide 1-3″ of accumulation tonight through Tuesday morning appears likely.**

Behind tomorrow’s storm, conditions turn blustery with a reinforcing shot of cold air coming Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, lows could be in the single digits for some communities with wind chills below zero. Clouds increase again on Thursday, as another weak area of low pressure will run into cold air Thursday night and Friday. This looks like another light snow event for us rather than a major storm. We will continue to track it this week and keep you posted. Another shot of cold air will move in for next weekend behind that storm system too. It’s January and the pattern continues to stay active!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara