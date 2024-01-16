TODAY: Light AM Snow, Blustery. Hi 30. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Blustery & Cold. Sub-Zero Wind Chills. Lo 13. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold & Blustery. Hi 26. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Light, steady snow fell overnight and continues this morning leaving behind a couple of inches in most spots. Conditions are hazardous this morning as the worst part of the storm moves through. The steadiest snow will taper for a bit allowing roads to be cleaned, but one more burst of accumulating snow isn’t out of the question through lunchtime. A snowy morning in Central PA will make the commute slow so use obvious caution while driving. This isn’t a lot of snow, but even just a few inches can cause a mess. 1-3″ still seems like a good forecast for many as snow rates slow down this morning. However, a few isolated spots could see higher amounts. Either way, after a messy morning with a few inches of fresh accumulation, it will turn cold and windy later today. Unlike our last storm, this snow will be sticking around.

Windy conditions tonight will make for sub-zero wind chills as temperatures fall into the teens. Skies will clear tonight but with windy conditions and a fresh snowpack, temperatures will tumble and tomorrow will feel quite chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 20s. The winds will be cutting, however, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens for most of the day tomorrow. Bundle up!

Clouds increase again on Thursday, as another weak area of low pressure will run into cold air Thursday night and Friday. This looks like another light snow event for us rather than a major storm. It will have an impact most of the day on Friday, however. We will continue to track it this week and keep you posted. Another shot of cold air will move in next weekend behind that storm system too. It’s January and the pattern continues to stay active with periods of snow and cold. We will be on top of it for you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara