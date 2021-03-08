Longest streak of warm weather since mid-November!

For the first time in nearly five months, we have a streak of warm weather to enjoy! A ridge of high pressure will build along the east coast starting Tuesday, allowing unseasonably warm air to pump north. Through mid-week, each day will get progressively warmer. We’ll rise into the low-60s Tuesday, mid-60s Wednesday, and possibly 70 degrees on Thursday. The record high for Thursday is 69 degrees set back in 1977. Clearly, this record is in jeopardy. Even Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs well into the 60s. Much like this week, a ridge of high pressure was responsible for the warmth in November, though that streak was warmer and more prolonged. Between November 4th and November 13th, highs were at or above 60 degrees, with seven out of the 10 days at or above 70 degrees. Much of the stretch was dry, although we did register 0.62″ of rain between November 11th and 13th.

Much of this week will be dry as well, with only a few showers possible Friday with a cold front. Cooler air will move in for next weekend.

Mid-atmospheric height anomalies from November 4-13, 2020. The ridge was centered right over New England, which allowed for unseasonable warmth across much of the eastern US.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo