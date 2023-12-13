TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 26. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 42.

Frost has developed again this morning thanks to clear skies and calmer winds overnight. Many locations are starting in the 20s and that means a thick frost has covered parts of the region, so heads up if you need to scrape! The rest of today will be similar to yesterday with sunny skies, temperatures in the 40s this afternoon, and breezy at times. Tonight will be more of the same too, with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid-20s! Thursday will be bright and sunny too with that December chill remaining.

Milder weather builds in by Friday and Saturday as highs get back near 50°. Highs then drop back into the 40s by Sunday, the result of cold air damming as clouds thicken and the flow locally shifts to the east ahead of our next storm. While Friday and Saturday should be decent, clouds do build again by Sunday ahead of a coastal low that looks to affect the eastern half of Pennsylvania early next week. The track of this low is uncertain for now, meaning rainfall amounts are uncertain too. Coastal areas like New York and New Jersey will get slammed with rain and wind. Time will tell if our region gets a good soaker or if the majority of moisture remains to the east. We will continue to monitor model trends as they evolve and keep you updated. This will be rain, however. It will be too warm for a snowy solution. So keep dreaming of a white Christmas because that will likely be the only place you’ll find it locally.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara