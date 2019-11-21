Meteorologists celebrated all counties in PA being ‘Storm Ready’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27 meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Adis Juklo visited the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Wednesday, where they celebrated all counties in Pennsylvania now being ‘Storm Ready’.

Pennsylvania is only the sixth state in the country to accomplish this feat.

Being ‘Storm Ready’ allows communities to be prepared for the next big storm.

“It allows us to understand that we are able to speak the same language as the emergency managers, as the National Weather Service and allow those folks to come together with that planning, training, and preparedness during a real disaster or real weather event that we can easily communicate and have those relationships built before the event,” Jeff Jumper, PEMA state meteorologist said.

Regional national weather service offices were in attendance along with emergency managers and ABC27 had a booth where we showed off our school visit program.